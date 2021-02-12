Pages calls it quits with Janzi

“You can do a lot with a solo career. You do not have any limitations. If it was my band, I would be okay with it because it would be me and the band but right now, I am just an employee with a boss,” Pages told Sqoop magazine in 2017.

And now as we write this, the band singer has called it quits with Janzi Band, flipping a new leaf to join Abeeka Band, Kampala’s newest musical outfit. The name Abeeka means homies or those from home and for Pages, the name is to give a sense of belonging.

Pages, real name James Lubwama has been one of Janzi’s main vocalists and carries on in that role with Abeeka Band, whose other members include Allan Okia on the bass guitar, Michael Ssebulime on lead guitar, Dr Tre (Travor Muhumuza) on the keyboard and Kevin on the drums.

The band plays every Sunday at Cream Hotel in Kyaliwajjala and Wednesdays at Karibu Grill and Lounge in Bugolobi.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related