Cindy’s ex Mario dating his lawyer

Now we know Cinderella Sanyu is happily engaged to Joel Atiku but that does not stop us from talking about her ex Mario Bennett.

Word we have is that Mario is officially in bed (literally) with Sheila Namaye, the lawyer who helped him get full custody of the child they share with Cindy.

And we hear the relationship is not a fling at all because the couple have been dating for a while and even had a child last year.

Sheila is a principal partner of Maxim advocates located at Serena Hotel and one of the most enterprising daughters of a former Ugandan ambassador to China H.E. Charles Wagidoso.

