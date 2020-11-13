You are already in your future – Gilbert Bukenya assured

Former vice president Gilbert Bukenya was among the guests at Kapa Cat’s concert last Saturday in the company of a female.

The two bought a table worth 200K and they seemed to be enjoying the show until things started heating up. We couldn’t really establish what happened but we heard the chick assuring the former VP that he was already in his future years.

“You can’t be working towards your future because you are already in your future,” she told him. And in retaliation, Bukenya told her he is not that old and has a lot of things he hasn’t yet achieved.

Worry not, because while we too thought the two would end on bad terms, it was not the case because at the end of the show, they left hand in hand.

