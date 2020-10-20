Bebe Cool’s family sues former barber, demands Shs200m compensation

Ugandan reggae artiste Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool, has sued his former barber seeking more than Shs200m in damages for allegedly making defamatory accusations that he did not pay him for his saloon services.

Mr Ssali and his wife Zuena Kirema Ssali in their lawsuit filed yesterday before the High Court sued Martin Shafat Ssaku of Martbarber Group of Companies.

The couple also wants a declaration that by using Ms Ssali’s images and videos to advertise his business without her consent was unlawful.

The couple alleges that they paid for all their barber services.

The couple further states that on the belief that the defendants would act positively towards their letter, they did not pursue any further action against them for the breach.

“To the plaintiff’s surprise on September 22, they were shocked to witness a foregoing story that ran for more than 15 minutes on a popular show titled ‘UNCUT’ that airs on NBS and the same was subsequently repeated with the same demeaning words to the plaintiffs on different social media platforms,” the suit documents further read.

The aggrieved couple attached evidence of images of Ms Kimera that were allegedly used by Mr Ssaku to advertise his business on social media.

According to social media posts, the couple owes the barber Shs3 million.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related